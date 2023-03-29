We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Biden to visit area of Mississippi ravaged by massive storm

A woman walks near an uprooted tree, a flipped vehicle and debris from homes damaged by a...
A woman walks near an uprooted tree, a flipped vehicle and debris from homes damaged by a tornado, Monday, March 27, 2023, in Rolling Fork, Miss.(AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 6:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden will travel to Rolling Fork, Mississippi, on Friday to meet those impacted by last week’s massive storm that ripped through more than a half-dozen towns, the White House announced Wednesday.

The Bidens plan to visit with first responders, community members and state and local officials and survey recovery efforts. The White House said the president would reaffirm the administration’s commitment to support the people of Mississippi for “as long as it takes.”

At least 25 people are dead in Mississippi following Friday night's severe weather outbreak. (Credit: CNN Newsource, MSEMA)

Biden issued an emergency declaration for Mississippi earlier this week, making federal funding available to the hardest hit areas.

The storm hit so quickly that the sheriff’s department in Rolling Fork barely had time to set off sirens to warn the community of 2,000 residents.

Church members in Wren, Mississippi, picked up the pieces of a staple in their community.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Getting a U.S. Passport could take months due to delays in processing.
Anxiety over passports is growing for overseas travelers
10/11 spoke with family members who confirmed that Chris Karmazin, 42, and Ronald Gonzalez, 45...
Homicide victims worked at Lincoln apartment complex where suspect lived
Iowa Wesleyan University to close at end of academic year
A cross walk sign at the sidewalk leading to Douglas High School.
Millard South notifies families about lunchtime disruption
Jim's Rib Haven
Fire damages popular longtime north Omaha restaurant

Latest News

In this image made from video, Taiwan's Presidential office secretary general Lin Chia-lung,...
China threatens to retaliate if McCarthy meets Taiwan leader
FILE - West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice speaks in the House Chambers at the state capitol in...
West Virginia governor signs ban on gender-affirming care
Police in North Carolina are investigating an assault at an area Walmart.
Young girl assaulted by man posing as charity worker at Walmart, police say
A set of remains was identified as those of Donald Smith.
Remains found in Lake Mead identified as man who drowned in 1974
Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., questions Colleen Shogan, nominee to be archivist of the U.S. National...
TikTok ban pushed by Missouri’s Hawley blocked in Senate