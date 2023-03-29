We are Local
Baby giraffe at Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo “‘hoovin’ in the right direction”

Henry Doorly Zoo officials say the zoo's newest giraffe calf is now bottle feeding.
By Zane Culjat
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 4:35 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium says its newest giraffe calf is taking a bottle from her caretakers.

The zoo says their natural instinct is to suckle under their mother’s belly. Her caretakers have begun using a stuffed frog to simulate that effect for feedings, which occur four to five times daily, with about four hours in between each feeding.

The staff thanks the public for its support and says the name of the calf will be shared soon.

