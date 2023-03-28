We are Local
Univ. of Nebraska at Omaha offers reduced tuition rate program for Iowa, 10 other states

Arts and Sciences Hall on campus at the University of Nebraska at Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska,...
Arts and Sciences Hall on campus at the University of Nebraska at Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska, Thursday, July 19, 2018.(Rebecca S. Gratz | Rebecca S. Gratz)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 9:08 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
OMAHA, Nebraska (KCRG) - The University of Nebraska at Omaha will start offering a new reduced tuition rate program to students from 11 states, including Iowa, starting this fall.

In a press release, staff with the university said the Omaha Urban Rate Tuition program, or OUR Tuition, will make students who graduated from high school in one of 11 states eligible for reduced tuition rates.

Undergraduate students eligible for the program will save as much as $385 per credit hour compared to current prices, and graduate students will see bills reduced by as much as $308 per credit hour.

In addition to Iowa, the program is eligible for Colorado, Kansas, Illinois, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, Wisconsin and Wyoming.

Staff say they expect the program to help with recruitment for the university, which will, in turn, assist with the state’s workforce needs by elevating Nebraska’s talent pool.

The university already offered a program to reduce the tuition rate for residents in 11 western Iowa counties. The OUR Tuition program expands that program across the entire state of Iowa and to 10 other nearby states.

The program is expected to begin this fall.

Find more information here.

