South Omaha opens new Goodwill job training site to help increase employment

Goodwill has opened a job training center in South Omaha to assist with increasing employment in the community.
By Johan Marin
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 6:51 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Goodwill’s new training site could provide a solution to those in South Omaha who have struggled to be fully employed after the pandemic.

“We have circumstances where people are unemployed but still underemployed maybe are employed or part of a low-income job,” Douglas County Commissioner Roger Garcia said.

South Omaha is known as a hardworking community, but data collected from Goodwill showed more than 42,000 people in this area are currently living below the poverty line.

“It’s gonna help a wide array of people,” Garcia said.

Goodwill is staying true to their mission which is to help people get education and work training.

“Our vision for this location is to create a space the community can come and take advantage of,” said Tobi Mathouser, the CEO of South Omaha’s Goodwill.

As people walk into the new site, they’ll notice opportunity is all around. At every corner, there are different types of training rooms.

“Goodwill just offers one service and that is with a focus on employment readiness and employment training,” Mathouser said.

Mathouser says the site provides training in computer skills, resume, and cover letter writing, and career enhancement seminars.

However, for those looking to advance their career, there are programs for individuals who are interested in being certified as accounting technicians, customer service specialists, and certified nursing assistants.

“The next step is for them to work with our employment solution specialists and be placed with a permanent employer,” Mathouser said.

For more information on the training site, you can call 531-263-7142.

