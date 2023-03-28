We are Local
Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - More sunshine and warmth Tuesday

By Rusty Lord
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 5:22 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It is another chilly start to the day in the 20s this morning with some wind chills in the teens. We’ll get a chance to warm much more than yesterday though with highs in the 50s likely.

Tuesday Forecast
Tuesday Forecast(WOWT)

A little bit of a north breeze this morning will put wind chills in the teens but as they rotate and become WSW they’ll help out with the warming.

Tuesday Wind
Tuesday Wind(WOWT)

A cold front will move through overnight tonight sending another round of colder air our way for Wednesday. With quite a few clouds we’ll only be able to reach the lower 40s for a high.

3 Day Forecast
3 Day Forecast(WOWT)

Thursday the warmth surges back north into our area. Highs in the 60s are expected with some 70s possible but with the mostly cloudy skies it might be tough to get there. We’ll have a strong south breeze gusting 30-40 mph during the day that will aid in the warming too.

Thursday Wind
Thursday Wind(WOWT)

If there is any rain or storms on Thursday they’ll likely be later in the evening and north of the metro. Nothing widespread is likely in our area unfortunately so no beneficial rain. There is a little better chance of rain on Friday with a few more storms possible too. I would expect gusty winds Friday as well as they switch from south to northwest by the end of the day. That high in the 60s Friday could very easily happen before noon with temps falling off quite a bit during the PM hours.

5 Day Highs
5 Day Highs(WOWT)

