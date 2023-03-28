Omaha National Cemetery to host ceremony marking 50th anniversary of last troops leaving Vietnam

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It was 50 years ago tomorrow when the last American combat troops left Vietnam on March 29, 1973.

It’s an anniversary that gives even more meaning to why we have National Vietnam War Veterans Day.

The Omaha National Cemetery will hold a ceremony marking the national day at 9 a.m. Wednesday.

It will be in the flag assembly area of the cemetery, which is the 90-foot-tall flagpole.

The cemetery is at Highway 50 and Schram Road, a few miles south of Interstate 80 and 144th Street.

