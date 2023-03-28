We are Local
Nebraska Supreme Court Justices to visit Papillion La Vista High School for oral arguments

(ZUMA / MGN)
By Jacob Comer
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 11:19 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
PAPILLION, Neb. (WOWT) - As part of an educational opportunity for students, the Nebraska Supreme Court will visit Papillion La Vista High School to hold oral arguments.

School officials say the visit is to raise awareness about the court process and the importance of civics education. It’s an ongoing effort by the Nebraska Supreme Court and the legal community.

The Supreme Court will be at the high school on March 20. It will be the first time the Supreme Court has been to Papillion La Vista High School to hold arguments.

Students will get the chance to attend the session to learn about the court process. Some student ambassadors will also get the opportunity to meet the Justices and escort them to the meeting room. After the oral arguments, there will be 30 minutes of Q&A with the students.

Notably, Chief Justice Heavican began his teaching career at Papillion La Vista High School after he graduated from college. He taught at the school for years before beginning law school.

