Millard South notifies families about lunchtime disruption

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Millard South High School staff and families were notified Monday about a man who “disrupted the day” by yelling religious comments in the lunchroom.

6 News was contacted by several family members of Millard South students after the incident who expressed concern about the incident.

The principal said the man was a former student who had come to the school to pick up transcripts and made the comments on his way out.

“A school administrator immediately intervened and escorted him out of the building,” Principal Heide Weaver said in the letter.

In a video circulating on social media, students are heard laughing and asking about how the man got into the lunchroom. Loud applause erupts as he is escorted out.

Hello Millard South Families, I am writing to let you know about an incident that occurred at school today. During the lunch hour, a former student came into the school for a transcript. On his way out of school, he went to the lunchroom and made some impromptu announcements about religion. A school administrator immediately intervened and escorted him out of the building. This situation disrupted the day and we simply want to keep you informed. Thank you, Mrs. Weaver, Principal

