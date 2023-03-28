We are Local
Man accused in fatal Omaha shooting sentenced to prison

(MGN)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 12:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A man accused in a fatal shooting last year has been sentenced to decades in prison.

Daniel Atherton, 26, was recently in Douglas County Court for a sentencing hearing. He was sentenced to a combined 48-76 years in prison, with 302 days of credit for time served.

Atherton was given 20-40 years for second-degree murder, 10-12 years for use of a firearm to commit a felony, 8-12 years for attempted robbery and 10-12 years for possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person. The sentences for each charge will run consecutively.

Daniel Atherton
Daniel Atherton(Omaha Police Department)

The charges stem from an incident in May 2022 in which Atherton allegedly shot and killed 39-year-old Clinton Brownlee. Atherton then allegedly ran to a nearby home where he attempted to carjack a man.

Atherton plead no contest to second-degree murder in December.

