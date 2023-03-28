Man accused in fatal Omaha shooting sentenced to prison
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A man accused in a fatal shooting last year has been sentenced to decades in prison.
Daniel Atherton, 26, was recently in Douglas County Court for a sentencing hearing. He was sentenced to a combined 48-76 years in prison, with 302 days of credit for time served.
Atherton was given 20-40 years for second-degree murder, 10-12 years for use of a firearm to commit a felony, 8-12 years for attempted robbery and 10-12 years for possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person. The sentences for each charge will run consecutively.
The charges stem from an incident in May 2022 in which Atherton allegedly shot and killed 39-year-old Clinton Brownlee. Atherton then allegedly ran to a nearby home where he attempted to carjack a man.
Atherton plead no contest to second-degree murder in December.
