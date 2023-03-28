We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Hy-Vee announces recall of its skillet hamburger meals due to unlisted allergen

Hy-Vee is recalling its skillet hamburger meal due to the presence of allergens not listed on...
Hy-Vee is recalling its skillet hamburger meal due to the presence of allergens not listed on the packaging.(Hy-Vee)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 7:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Hy-Vee has announced it is voluntarily recalling one lot of its brand of skillet hamburger meals due to an allergen not being listed.

According to the company, one variety of the Hy-Vee brand Chili Macaroni Hamburger Skillet Meal has been recalled. An undeclared allergen, dairy, is not listed on the product’s packaging.

The recall only affects lot number FEB 08 23 Y18 of the 5.2 oz. Hy-Vee Chili Macaroni Hamburger Skillet Meal. The lot number can be found on the top of the box. Its UPC code is 0075450085520.

The product was distributed across Hy-vee’s eight-state region, including Nebraska, Iowa, Kansas, South Dakota, Minnesota and Wisconsin. The company says it was made aware of the issue on March 24.

Hy-Vee says anyone with a dairy sensitivity who purchased the recalled skillet meals should throw them out or return them for a refund.

According to Hy-Vee, there have not been any confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to the affected product.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Motorcyclist dies, pickup truck driver arrested after fatal Omaha crash
Pedestrian struck, killed in Omaha crash Saturday night
An arson suspect allegedly made his way to the roof of a McDonald's in Blackstone and refused...
Omaha arson suspect allegedly climbs to McDonald’s roof, refuses to come down for hours
A group prays with a child outside the reunification center at the Woodmont Baptist church...
3 children, 3 adults killed in shooting at Tennessee elementary school
Protestors gather in opposition to proposed changes to Iowa child labor laws
Protestors gather in Council Bluffs against proposed changes to child labor laws

Latest News

A family is seeking answers -- and their loved one's remains -- after the funeral home that...
Families receive ashes from bankrupt Omaha funeral home
A cross walk sign at the sidewalk leading to Douglas High School.
Millard South notifies families about lunchtime disruption
The FDA is considering new rules to help level the playing field when it comes to blood donation.
Comment period wraps up for FDA proposal on easing blood donation rules for gay and bisexual men
Omaha fire crews responded to a basement blaze near 35th and Hascall Monday afternoon.
BREAKING: Omaha fire crews respond to basement blaze at 35th & Hascall