Honda recalls more than 330,000 vehicles due to mirror issue

FILE- This Feb. 14, 2019 file photo shows a Honda logo at the 2019 Pittsburgh International...
FILE- This Feb. 14, 2019 file photo shows a Honda logo at the 2019 Pittsburgh International Auto Show in Pittsburgh. Honda is recalling more than 330,000 vehicles because heating pads behind both side-view mirrors may not be bonded properly, which could lead to the mirror glass falling out and increase the risk of a crash. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 6:31 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
(AP) - Honda is recalling more than 330,000 vehicles because heating pads behind both side-view mirrors may not be bonded properly, which could lead to the mirror glass falling out and increase the risk of a crash.

Vehicles included in the recall are 2020-2022 Odyssey, 2020-2022 Passport, 2020-2021 Pilot and 2020-2021 Ridgeline.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said that the vehicles don’t comply with the necessary rear visibility requirements.

Honda dealers will replace the side-view mirrors on impacted vehicles free of charge.

Owner notification letters are expected to be sent out on May 8. Vehicle owners may contact Honda customer service at 1-888-234-2138 or the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236.

