We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Families receive ashes from bankrupt Omaha funeral home

Families of loved ones cremated at a bankrupt funeral home in Omaha will be able to get their ashes.
By Mike McKnight
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 7:59 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Carrying closure for his mother, Dan Whited leaves Kremer Funeral Home with remains of her longtime partner.

The body of 78-year-old Billy Lorenz was brought to Kremer Funeral Home in early January for cremation, but owner Travis Sheffield didn’t provide ashes in a boxed urn until Monday morning.

“He just said that he dropped the ball, and you can’t drop the ball when it comes to a human,” Whited said. “It’s just not humane.”

PRIOR COVERAGE: Family fights shuttered funeral home for ashes and urn of Air Force Veteran

A state investigation into how much Kremer handled cremation services appears to be very much alive. Two representatives from the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services showed up and spent about an hour inside, but they wouldn’t comment, saying only that employees did go to the mortuary.

While some like Dan came here to pick up, as he describes, the long-overdue urn containing ashes of a loved one, others came with questions. What about the preneed prepaid policies they hold?

Holly Negrete paid about $3,000 to the funeral home for preneed cremation services covering three relatives, and the owner assured her the policies are transferrable.

“It’s a big relief if it gets transferred because then I don’t have to start all over,” Negrete said. “He said some of them might go with the same policy that I have, so I’m hoping.”

Nebraska Funeral Directors Association President Brian Roeder says five families have reached out to other mortuaries -- three of them have talked to him.

“If you have (a plan) with one funeral home and it’s in that insurance trust, it can move to whatever funeral home you choose,” Roeder said.

RELATED: Families of lost loved ones to get ashes from bankrupt funeral home

Sheffield declined comment on the matter, but one of his preneed customers is satisfied.

“He apologized and showed us where to go to another funeral home. Everything is fine.”

But Dan Whited says the frustration of waiting three months for Billy’s ashes can’t be covered over by a flag that Kremer provided for the veteran’s internment at Omaha National Cemetery.

Sheffield says he will keep the doors open until all families have their ashes or preneed policies. He wouldn’t say how many are left but told 6 On Your Side the mortuary is closed to new business. Our check of the DHHS website shows Kremer Funeral Home still has an active license.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Motorcyclist dies, pickup truck driver arrested after fatal Omaha crash
Pedestrian struck, killed in Omaha crash Saturday night
An arson suspect allegedly made his way to the roof of a McDonald's in Blackstone and refused...
Omaha arson suspect allegedly climbs to McDonald’s roof, refuses to come down for hours
A group prays with a child outside the reunification center at the Woodmont Baptist church...
3 children, 3 adults killed in shooting at Tennessee elementary school
Protestors gather in opposition to proposed changes to Iowa child labor laws
Protestors gather in Council Bluffs against proposed changes to child labor laws

Latest News

Hy-Vee is recalling its skillet hamburger meal due to the presence of allergens not listed on...
Hy-Vee announces recall of its skillet hamburger meals due to unlisted allergen
A cross walk sign at the sidewalk leading to Douglas High School.
Millard South notifies families about lunchtime disruption
The FDA is considering new rules to help level the playing field when it comes to blood donation.
Comment period wraps up for FDA proposal on easing blood donation rules for gay and bisexual men
Omaha fire crews responded to a basement blaze near 35th and Hascall Monday afternoon.
BREAKING: Omaha fire crews respond to basement blaze at 35th & Hascall