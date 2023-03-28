Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Cooler, cloudy Wednesday ahead of late week changes

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After a sunny and mild Tuesday changes move in... clouds increase overnight and Wednesday is cooler and cloudier with a high of 42.

Wednesday forecast (wowt)

Temperatures spike Thursday with a jump to the 60s and low 70s! 68 for the Metro. This comes with slight evening shower chances and t-storm chances, mainly N of the Metro. They’ll linger into Friday with a mild start to the day.

Friday is a 6 First Alert Weather Day... a cold front sweeps through sometime during the first half of the day and we’ll be chilly by the afternoon and windier. This will come with a likely change over to snow by Friday night!

Friday changes (wowt)

Highs will rebound over the weekend with a beautiful and warm Sunday forecast of 70. We’ll stay near seasonal most of next work week with a chance of a shower any day after Tuesday.

10 day forecast (wowt)

