We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Cooler, cloudy Wednesday ahead of late week changes

Emily's Tuesday night forecast
By Emily Roehler
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 6:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After a sunny and mild Tuesday changes move in... clouds increase overnight and Wednesday is cooler and cloudier with a high of 42.

Wednesday forecast
Wednesday forecast(wowt)

Temperatures spike Thursday with a jump to the 60s and low 70s! 68 for the Metro. This comes with slight evening shower chances and t-storm chances, mainly N of the Metro. They’ll linger into Friday with a mild start to the day.

Friday is a 6 First Alert Weather Day... a cold front sweeps through sometime during the first half of the day and we’ll be chilly by the afternoon and windier. This will come with a likely change over to snow by Friday night!

Friday changes
Friday changes(wowt)

Highs will rebound over the weekend with a beautiful and warm Sunday forecast of 70. We’ll stay near seasonal most of next work week with a chance of a shower any day after Tuesday.

10 day forecast
10 day forecast(wowt)

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Getting a U.S. Passport could take months due to delays in processing.
Anxiety over passports is growing for overseas travelers
A cross walk sign at the sidewalk leading to Douglas High School.
Millard South notifies families about lunchtime disruption
Terence Crawford file photo
Boxer Terence Crawford reports burglary at his northwest Omaha home
10/11 spoke with family members who confirmed that Chris Karmazin, 42, and Ronald Gonzalez, 45...
Homicide victims worked at Lincoln apartment complex where suspect lived
Lincoln Police investigate death at The Lodge apartments in Lincoln.
Woman arrested for double homicide after hitting two men with car, Lincoln Police say

Latest News

Emily's Tuesday night forecast
Sunny and pleasant for Tuesday afternoon
6 First Alert Weather Day Friday
6 First Alert Weather Day: Storm system brings strong wind and a big temperature drop Friday
6 FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY Friday