Douglas County property tax deadline approaches

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Taxpayers in Douglas County should take note of upcoming deadlines if they want to avoid penalties.

Douglas County Treasurer John Ewing Jr. announced Tuesday that taxpayers have until the end of this week to pay the first of their property taxes before delinquent interest penalties apply.

The first half of property taxes are due by midnight on Friday, March 31.

Most taxpayers can pay online. Otherwise, residents can pay in person at a Treasurer Customer Service Center, all of which, except the downtown office, are open until 4:30 p.m. on Friday, March 31.

There are five Customer Services Centers available:

North CSC, 4606 N. 56th Street, Suite 102

South CSC, 4202 S. 50th Street

Midtown CSC, 411 N. 84th Street

Maple CSC, 15335 W Maple Road, Suite 102

Millard CSC, 5730 S. 144th Street

Taxpayers can also leave a check at a drop box, available at each Customer Service Center. Payments can also be mailed and should be postmarked by midnight or earlier on March 31 to avoid a delinquent interest penalty.

