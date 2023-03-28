We are Local
Douglas County deputies prevent apparent suicide-by-cop attempt

By 6 News staff reports
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 7:44 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A man was arrested Monday afternoon after an apparent suicide-by-cop attempt.

Sheriff Aaron Hanson told 6 News that a woman alerted authorities at 1:45 p.m. that her son was in the midst of a crisis and wanted to die in a confrontation with law enforcement and commit a robbery. Deputies set up a perimeter not far from 114th & Ida.

After a prolonged search, and with the help of the police helicopter and sheriff K9s, the man was found hiding under in a bridge in the area of 114th and Whitmore.

He was arrested for an unrelated traffic warrant. The sheriff said he would be placed under emergency protective custody upon his release.

