Council Bluffs Police investigate overnight shooting

COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA (WOWT) - Council Bluffs Police are seeking public tips as they investigate a shooting early Tuesday morning.

A 31-year-old man was wounded in a leg during a disturbance. He was taken to a hospital by private vehicle. The wound is not considered life threatening.

Police were dispatched to the area of South 7th & 5th Avenue at 3:59 a.m. to investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to call CBPD detectives at 712-328-4728. They can also call Crime Stoppers and remain anonymous at 712-328-STOP (7867).

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.