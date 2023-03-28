Council Bluffs Police investigate overnight shooting
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 7:34 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA (WOWT) - Council Bluffs Police are seeking public tips as they investigate a shooting early Tuesday morning.
A 31-year-old man was wounded in a leg during a disturbance. He was taken to a hospital by private vehicle. The wound is not considered life threatening.
Police were dispatched to the area of South 7th & 5th Avenue at 3:59 a.m. to investigate.
Anyone with information is asked to call CBPD detectives at 712-328-4728. They can also call Crime Stoppers and remain anonymous at 712-328-STOP (7867).
