6 First Alert Weather Day: Storm system brings strong wind and a big temperature drop Friday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - We’re tracking a strong storm system that is set to move into the country today and impact our weather by the end of the week.

Storm System (WOWT)

I’ve made Friday a 6 First Alert Weather Day due to the impacts from this storm system. The main issues at this time appear to be gusty winds that switch directions during the day and cause a rather significant temperature drop in the afternoon hours.

6 First Alert Weather Day Friday (WOWT)

We’ll have a gusty south wind all morning leading up to midday when gusts could easily reach 55-60 mph in parts of our area. This will allow us to reach our forecast high in the upper 60s around midday. It is possible that this trends warmer as we get closer to Friday as well. 70s are not out of the question.

Fri 1pm Wind (WOWT)

Very quickly that afternoon the wind will switch out of the northwest and still gust 40-60 mph well into the evening hours helping to send colder air our way. A 25-30 degree temperature drop is likely in a 3-4 hour span that afternoon leading to a much colder end to the day after a pleasant midday high.

Fri 7pm Wind Gust (wowt)

Along with this there is the threat of a couple of fast moving afternoon and evening storms with very limited severe potential. Later on overnight there is the threat of a little wind driven light snow moving through the area, especially north of I-80. Amounts appear to be less than 1″ at the moment but could easily shift some over the next few days.

GFS Snow Forecast (WOWT)

