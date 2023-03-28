36-year-old inmate dies while incarcerated at Omaha Correctional Center
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A woman serving a 15-20 year sentence for attempted sexual assault has died.
According to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services, the inmate died Tuesday at an Omaha hospital.
The inmate identified as a trans woman and in 2021 while incarcerated, legally changed her name to Samantha Brooke from Beauford Winters.
Brooke’s sentence began on March 8, 2010. She was serving 15-20 years for attempted first-degree sexual assault out of Seward County. The victim was a minor, and a plea ended with a lesser charge, removing the age of the victim.
Brooke had a parole eligibility date of Jan. 12, 2017, and a tentative release date of Jan. 8, 2026.
A grand jury will investigate the death, which is the standard procedure when an inmate dies in custody.
Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.