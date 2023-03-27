Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Increasing clouds on a chilly Monday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Temperatures are starting the day and the week in the 10s and 20s, well below average for this time of year. We’ll get a chance to warm and melt off the rest of yesterday’s snow this afternoon with highs in the 40s for most of us. Clouds will increase all day as we warm though.

Monday Forecast (WOWT)

Light north wind won’t be much of an issue but it won’t lend to any warming today. Another cold night dipping into the 20s is likely tonight with clear skies but warmer weather returns for a day Tuesday. Highs in the 50s are expected Tuesday with abundant sunshine.

3 Day Forecast (WOWT)

Cold air moves back in Wednesday with more clouds and a north wind. That will be very noticeable for sure. A big spike of warmth will move back in to end the week with 60s likely for at least a day, maybe too. That comes along with wind and the threat of rain and storms too. Keep an eye on the forecast for the end of the week. The 60s will look appealing but it definitely won’t be perfect weather.

5 Day Highs (WOWT)

