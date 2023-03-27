We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Increasing clouds on a chilly Monday

By Rusty Lord
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 5:18 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Temperatures are starting the day and the week in the 10s and 20s, well below average for this time of year. We’ll get a chance to warm and melt off the rest of yesterday’s snow this afternoon with highs in the 40s for most of us. Clouds will increase all day as we warm though.

Monday Forecast
Monday Forecast(WOWT)

Light north wind won’t be much of an issue but it won’t lend to any warming today. Another cold night dipping into the 20s is likely tonight with clear skies but warmer weather returns for a day Tuesday. Highs in the 50s are expected Tuesday with abundant sunshine.

3 Day Forecast
3 Day Forecast(WOWT)

Cold air moves back in Wednesday with more clouds and a north wind. That will be very noticeable for sure. A big spike of warmth will move back in to end the week with 60s likely for at least a day, maybe too. That comes along with wind and the threat of rain and storms too. Keep an eye on the forecast for the end of the week. The 60s will look appealing but it definitely won’t be perfect weather.

5 Day Highs
5 Day Highs(WOWT)

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Motorcyclist dies, pickup truck driver arrested after fatal Omaha crash
Pedestrian struck, killed in Omaha crash Saturday night
An arson suspect allegedly made his way to the roof of a McDonald's in Blackstone and refused...
Omaha arson suspect allegedly climbs to McDonald’s roof, refuses to come down for hours
Protestors gather in opposition to proposed changes to Iowa child labor laws
Protestors gather in Council Bluffs against proposed changes to child labor laws
Snow potential tonight
David’s Evening Forecast - Narrow band of heavy snow tonight

Latest News

Rusty's Morning Forecast
Sunday Evening's Forecast
David’s Evening Forecast - Clear and quiet tonight
Clear and quiet tonight
Today's Forecast
David’s Morning Forecast - Snow moving out, afternoon sunshine