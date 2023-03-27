We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Prescribed burn planned at Fontenelle Forest

(Fontenelle Forest)
By Jacob Comer
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 5:01 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELLEVUE, Neb. (WOWT) - Fontenelle Forest is planning a prescribed burn this week to help manage the habitat.

According to officials with Fontenelle Forest, the burn is planned for 1 p.m. Tuesday. Roughly 52 acres of upland woods adjacent to the Nature Center will be affected.

The burn is pending acceptable conditions. The weather Tuesday at 1 p.m. is expected to be sunny.

Prescribed burn season is from mid-February to mid-April, as well as November. Fontenelle Forest says the area of the oak woodland and savanna habitat is a fire-dependent system, and the burns help maintain things.

“The low-intensity, controlled burns help to combat invasive plants, and restore the once-diverse oak woodland habitat through shrub and tree control,” Fontenelle Forest officials said in a release.

The boardwalk will remain open to the public during the burn.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Motorcyclist dies, pickup truck driver arrested after fatal Omaha crash
Pedestrian struck, killed in Omaha crash Saturday night
An arson suspect allegedly made his way to the roof of a McDonald's in Blackstone and refused...
Omaha arson suspect allegedly climbs to McDonald’s roof, refuses to come down for hours
Protestors gather in opposition to proposed changes to Iowa child labor laws
Protestors gather in Council Bluffs against proposed changes to child labor laws
Creighton guard Baylor Scheierman (55) reacts to losing to San Diego State after a Elite 8...
Creighton’s historic run ends against SDSU in Elite Eight

Latest News

Plastic lumber processed in Omaha
Hard-to-recycle items transforming into lumber at Omaha facility
Lincoln Police investigate death at The Lodge apartments in Lincoln.
Woman arrested for double homicide after hitting two men with car, Lincoln Police say
At least one person is dead after a crash in south Lincoln.
BREAKING: Two pedestrians killed in south Lincoln crash
Omaha-area hospitals are dropping their mask requirements.
Omaha-area hospitals dropping mask requirements