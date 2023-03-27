Omaha firefighters respond to Hascall Street house fire

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Smoke from an Omaha house fire could be seen lingering across I-80 Monday afternoon.

Firefighters responded to the area of 35th and Hascall around 2:30 p.m.

According to officials, the fire started in the basement of the home and flames were seen from all sides of the house as firefighters approached.

Crews managed to get the blaze under control in roughly 15 minutes.

One person was home at the time, along with a small dog. A second dog was outside at the time. No injuries have been reported.

