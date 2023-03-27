We are Local
ODESZA coming to CHI Health Center this fall

(Pexels)
By Jacob Comer
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 12:33 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Grammy-nominated duo ODESZA will soon start a new nationwide tour, which includes a stop in Omaha.

The duo will be at the CHI Health Center on October 4.

Bob Moses, TOKiMONSTA and QRTR & Olan will also be featured in the performance.

“ODESZA’s live performances have become a modern legendary wonder, mixing stunning visuals, expert musicianship, pyrotechnics and an immersive environment to transform whatever venue they are at into an otherworldly experience,” Live Nation said in a release.

Tickets will be available via artist presale on Wednesday, March 29. Tickets will go on general sale Friday, March 31.

ODESZA recently attended the 65th annual Grammy Awards and was nominated for Best Dance/Electronic Album for ‘The Last Goodbye.’

