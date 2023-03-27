We are Local
Nebraska state troopers arrest driver for road rage during Saturday’s snow

(FOX 32 Chicago / YouTube / Pixabay)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 2:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OGALLALA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska State Patrol arrested a Missouri man after a road rage incident on Interstate 80 near Ogallala Saturday night in the midst of heavy snow.

A vehicle stopped near a trooper near the Ogallala interchange at about 5 p.m. MT, stating another driver had made a threat while traffic was exiting I-80 due to weather. The victim reported a semi-truck driver had left his truck, approached the victim and threatened him with a knife.

Troopers found the driver of the semi, 67-year-old Barry Bynum of St. Clair, Missouri, after an investigation. Bynum was arrested for terroristic threats, possession of a deadly weapon to commit a felony and third-degree assault. He was booked into the Keith County Jail.

