Nebraska health systems & medical centers lifting mask requirements

By 6 News staff reports
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 7:46 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A major group of health systems and medical centers in Nebraska announced Monday a plan to move away from mask requirements.

This follows CHI Health lifting masking requirements on March 20.

These health providers will make wearing masks optional in most areas of their facilities by April 3: Boys Town, Bryan health, Children’s Hospital & Medical Center, Madonna, Methodist Health System, and Nebraska Medicine.

The announcement indicated that patients can expect some variation on policy depending on where they are seeking treatment because each health system and medical center has different capabilities and expertise for treating complex health conditions and diverse patient populations.

You can expect masking requirements will remain in effect in places that had the requirement before the pandemic.

If conditions change, preventative and required protective measures could be reinstated along with other preventative and protective measures.

