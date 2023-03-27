We are Local
Missing Utah teen found during I-80 traffic stop

Troopers arrest man and identify one of his passengers as a 16-year-old missing Utah girl...
Troopers arrest man and identify one of his passengers as a 16-year-old missing Utah girl during a traffic stop Sunday afternoon.(JAROMIR CHALABALA | Envato)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 5:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska State Patrol troopers arrested a man and identified one of his passengers as a missing 16-year-old girl from Utah during a traffic stop Sunday afternoon.

Just after 3 p.m., a trooper reported seeing an eastbound Honda Accord drive on the shoulder of Interstate 80 at mile marker 80, near Chappell. The trooper conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle and discovered a teenager, who had been reported missing from Bountiful, Utah, as one of the passengers in the vehicle.

The driver was identified as 29-year-old Vicson Duarte Lendos of Bountiful, Utah and he was arrested for child abuse, NSP said. Lendos was lodged in Cheyenne County Jail.

The missing teenager was placed in protective custody, according to NSP.

NSP said they are cooperating with the Bountiful Police Department as the investigation continues.

