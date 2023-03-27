Man accused of having standoff with police on roof of Omaha McDonald’s charged with felony

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The man who allegedly tried to start a fire, climbed to the top of a McDonald’s and refused to come down for hours made a court appearance.

Brandon Wright, 33, appeared in court Monday afternoon for several charges.

Brandon Wright, 33 (Omaha Police Department)

According to Omaha Police, the incident happened Saturday night at 8:56 p.m. in Blackstone, near 40th Street. Wright allegedly tried to start a fire at Jimmy John’s but was unsuccessful. He then went to the nearby Subway and tried to start a “disturbance” before going to an abandoned building.

Wright then allegedly went to the McDonald’s across the street, entered through the rear door and gained access to the roof. In the process, he allegedly caused substantial destruction to property, including damage to six exterior lights and wiring that was pulled from the roof.

More than 6 hours after the initial call, Wright came down from the roof and was arrested without further incident.

Although Wright was initially an arson suspect, the Jimmy John’s involved declined to prosecute. He was booked for felony destruction of property, trespassing and obstruction.

Wright was formally charged Monday with criminal mischief causing a loss of $5,000 or more, which is a Class 4 felony. Wright’s bond was set at $75,000.

A preliminary hearing is set for April 26.

