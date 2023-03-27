Law enforcement reports unfounded swatting threats made at area high schools
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 1:54 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - North Kansas City High School has determined a reported shooting threat is unfounded Monday.
The Clay County Sheriff’s Office stated the report is possibly similar to swatting incidents that took place last school year.
The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office also stated Knob Noster High School experience a similar situation just before 12 p.m. Monday, later determined to a be a false swatting threat.
Another threat made against Smith-Cotton Junior High School in Sedalia, Missouri, was also determined to be a prank.
