Kearney man to prison for sex, child porn crimes

Curtis Steier is headed to prison after he was arrested last summer.
Curtis Steier is headed to prison after he was arrested last summer.(Buffalo County Detention Center)
By KSNB Local4
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 3:29 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - A Kearney man accused of repeatedly raping a 15-year-old girl is now headed to prison.

A Buffalo County judge Friday sentenced 72-year-old Curtis Steier to five to 10 years in prison for attempted first degree sexual assault on a child and one to two years for possession of child pornography.

Police arrested Steier last summer for an alleged sexual assault on a 15-year-old girl on three separate occasions in June, July and Aug. Details of those offenses were sealed by the court. He was also arrested on the child porn charge.

He had been charged with three separate counts of first degree sexual assault on a child. Those charges were dismissed in a plea agreement.

