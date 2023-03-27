Iowa DNR investigating illegal dumping of 13 coyote carcasses

JOHNSON COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Department of Natural Resources is asking for information after they said 13 coyote carcasses were found in a ditch in Johnson County on Saturday.

In a Facebook post, the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office said the carcasses were found in a ditch on Eagle Avenue Southwest, just north of Rohret Road.

“Iowa’s wanton waste law requires that the usable portion of game or fur bearing animals be removed from the field,” the sheriff’s office wrote in the post.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Conservation Officer Erika Billerbeck at (319) 330-9710 or email erika.billerbeck@dnr.iowa.gov.

