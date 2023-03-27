EXPLAINER: How Nebraska’s filibuster and cloture rules work

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - A controversial bill is causing the Nebraska Legislature to consider changes.

What’s going on in the Nebraska Legislature?

Senators are discussing LB547, called the “Let Them Grow Act.” The bill introduced by Sen. Kathleen Kauth of Omaha would ban gender-affirming care for youth aged 19 and under.

Strongly opposed to the bill, State Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh of Omaha filibustered multiple bills on the Legislature’s agenda until the Speaker of the Legislature agreed to schedule a debate on LB574.

The bill needed at least 33 votes to get out of the debate stage and move to a General File vote. Exactly 33 senators voted to end debate, allowing the bill to move forward.

State Sen. Mike Jacobson of North Platte said they had to find compromises on the bill so it could get enough votes to move on from debate.

One compromise was removing any bans on non-surgical methods of gender-affirming care, including puberty blockers and hormone treatments. The bill now only proposes a ban on surgical methods of gender-affirming care.

After moving out of the debate stage, the bill advanced to a vote and passed its first reading on a vote of 30-17. It still has a few more stages before it potentially becomes law.

What does the filibuster do?

All bills in the Nebraska Legislature go through a debate stage before they’re voted on. Filibustering is part of the debate stage, but not all bills are filibustered.

The filibuster lets a senator speak essentially endlessly during the debate process, stalling the legislative process and blocking a bill from moving forward to a vote.

Passing a bill only requires a simple majority, but to end a filibuster there needs to be a motion for cloture, which requires a two-thirds majority.

What is a cloture motion?

In Nebraska, cloture is a parliamentary action that ceases all debate on a bill and moves it to an immediate vote for advancement. Because the filibuster falls under the debate process, cloture can be used to end it — and all other debate on the bill.

A senator can make a cloture motion to cease debate at any time, but not any senator can do so. Only the bill’s primary introducer, co-introducer with the consent of the primary introducer, or committee chairperson, if the bill was introduced by committee, can make a cloture motion. Essentially, only senators who are directly associated with the bill can make a cloture motion and initiate the vote to cease all debate.

Although a cloture motion can be made at any time, the presiding officer in the Legislature can rule the motion out of order if he or she believes there has not been a full debate.

What if cloture fails?

The chance a cloture motion fails is a major risk when trying to stop a filibuster. If the cloture motion doesn’t get enough votes and fails, then a few things can happen.

Officially, debate on the bill stops for the day. When the bill comes back up for consideration, then there needs to be at least two more hours of debate before another cloture motion can be considered.

The informal practice that’s often used is for the Speaker to consider the bill dead for the rest of the legislative session unless it’s later designated a priority.

What is a ‘full debate?’

For this session in the Nebraska Legislature, a “full debate” is defined as 8 hours of debate during the General File (the first of three readings on the bill before it is law), 4 hours for Select File (the second reading of the bill) and 2 hours for the Final Reading (the final stage before it’s sent to the governor).

If there has been a full and fair debate on the bill, then a cloture motion may be allowed and senators will put the motion to a vote. At least two-thirds of the body, 33 senators, will have to agree for the cloture motion to be successful.

When a cloture motion is passed, then it only takes a simple majority to approve the remaining pending matters, such as amendments and the bill itself.

What happens now?

After weeks of filibustering and a close cloture vote, the Nebraska Legislature is now considering a rule change.

Speaker John Arch of La Vista said he had scheduled a motion put forward by State Sen. Steve Erdman of Bayard on Friday to suspend the rules and adopt a change for the remainder of this session.

Erdman’s proposal would allow for only one motion to postpone to be put forward at a time, rather than allowing several, as Democrats did ahead of the cloture vote on LB574.

Next up for LB574 is the second reading in Select File. If it moves on from that, it would go to Final Reading and then to Gov. Jim Pillen’s desk for consideration.

Pillen is a supporter of LB574 and a veto is not likely.

“There is a reason why kids in Nebraska must be 18 to get a tattoo or 21 to drink alcohol and buy tobacco products,” Pillen said in a weekly column. “We enact laws like this because we understand that kids lack the judgment necessary to make certain kinds of decisions.”

