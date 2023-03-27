We are Local
Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Big warm up by Thursday with an active late week pattern

Emily's Monday night forecast update
By Emily Roehler
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 6:41 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A few showers will be possible Monday night into Tuesday, best chances S of the Metro... these clear to the SE by the time most are waking up Tuesday AM leaving us with a cloudier and chilly start in the 20s! The clouds clear and we’ll be comfortable by the afternoon with temperatures in the 50s for Tuesday.

Tuesday forecast
Tuesday forecast(wowt)

Wednesday is cooler and cloudier with a high of 40. Temperatures spike Thursday with a jump to the 60s and low 70s! 68 for the Metro. This comes with increasing PM shower and t-storm chances. They’ll linger into Friday with a mild start to the day. Colder air moves in through Friday and we’ll be chilly by the afternoon. This will come with a likely change over to snow by Friday night!

Thursday storms
Thursday storms(wowt)
Friday PM snow
Friday PM snow(wowt)

Highs will rebound over the weekend and we’ll stay near seasonal most of next work week.

10 day forecast
10 day forecast(wowt)

