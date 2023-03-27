Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Big warm up by Thursday with an active late week pattern
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A few showers will be possible Monday night into Tuesday, best chances S of the Metro... these clear to the SE by the time most are waking up Tuesday AM leaving us with a cloudier and chilly start in the 20s! The clouds clear and we’ll be comfortable by the afternoon with temperatures in the 50s for Tuesday.
Wednesday is cooler and cloudier with a high of 40. Temperatures spike Thursday with a jump to the 60s and low 70s! 68 for the Metro. This comes with increasing PM shower and t-storm chances. They’ll linger into Friday with a mild start to the day. Colder air moves in through Friday and we’ll be chilly by the afternoon. This will come with a likely change over to snow by Friday night!
Highs will rebound over the weekend and we’ll stay near seasonal most of next work week.
