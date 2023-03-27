Boxer Terence Crawford reports burglary at his northwest Omaha home
Douglas County Sheriff’s Office investigating after jewelry reported missing
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 5:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after several articles of jewelry were taken from Omaha-native fighter Terence “Bud” Crawford’s residence last week.
A sheriff’s deputy responded to a home near 89th and Wyoming streets at about 1:45 p.m. on March 20. Crawford told officers someone had burglarized his home between March 17-20.
Property including several personalized gold chains, a gold watch with diamonds, and a watch and bracelet set were reported stolen.
The items are valued at an estimated $317,000.
