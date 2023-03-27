We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Boxer Terence Crawford reports burglary at his northwest Omaha home

Douglas County Sheriff’s Office investigating after jewelry reported missing
Terence Crawford file photo
Terence Crawford file photo(Tom Hogan/www.hoganphotos.com | Tom Hogan / www.hoganphotos.com)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 5:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after several articles of jewelry were taken from Omaha-native fighter Terence “Bud” Crawford’s residence last week.

A sheriff’s deputy responded to a home near 89th and Wyoming streets at about 1:45 p.m. on March 20. Crawford told officers someone had burglarized his home between March 17-20.

Property including several personalized gold chains, a gold watch with diamonds, and a watch and bracelet set were reported stolen.

The items are valued at an estimated $317,000.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Motorcyclist dies, pickup truck driver arrested after fatal Omaha crash
Pedestrian struck, killed in Omaha crash Saturday night
An arson suspect allegedly made his way to the roof of a McDonald's in Blackstone and refused...
Omaha arson suspect allegedly climbs to McDonald’s roof, refuses to come down for hours
Protestors gather in opposition to proposed changes to Iowa child labor laws
Protestors gather in Council Bluffs against proposed changes to child labor laws
Creighton guard Baylor Scheierman (55) reacts to losing to San Diego State after a Elite 8...
Creighton’s historic run ends against SDSU in Elite Eight

Latest News

The FDA is considering new rules to help level the playing field when it comes to blood donation.
Comment period wraps up for FDA proposal on easing blood donation rules for gay and bisexual men
Omaha fire crews responded to a basement blaze near 35th and Hascall Monday afternoon.
BREAKING: Omaha fire crews respond to basement blaze at 35th & Hascall
While COVID cases are down, many metro area hospitals are lifting their mask requirements soon.
Omaha hospitals doing away with mask requirements
Troopers arrest man and identify one of his passengers as a 16-year-old missing Utah girl...
Missing Utah teen found during I-80 traffic stop