Boxer Terence Crawford reports burglary at his northwest Omaha home

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after several articles of jewelry were taken from Omaha-native fighter Terence “Bud” Crawford’s residence last week.

A sheriff’s deputy responded to a home near 89th and Wyoming streets at about 1:45 p.m. on March 20. Crawford told officers someone had burglarized his home between March 17-20.

Property including several personalized gold chains, a gold watch with diamonds, and a watch and bracelet set were reported stolen.

The items are valued at an estimated $317,000.

