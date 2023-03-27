We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Biden hosts SBA Women’s Business Summit event

President Joe Biden speaks to the Canadian Parliament in Ottawa, Canada, Friday, Mach 24, 2023.
President Joe Biden speaks to the Canadian Parliament in Ottawa, Canada, Friday, Mach 24, 2023.(Mandel Ngan/Pool via AP)
By Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 12:39 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray News) – President Joe Biden is scheduled Monday to host a White House event recognizing the U.S. Small Business Administration Women’s Business Summit.

Biden is announcing new resources to support women who own small businesses, including an expansion of the Women Business Centers network, the administration said in a news release.

According to the SBA, its Office of Women’s Business Ownership and the National Women’s Business Council are holding panels, fireside chats, and “Ask an Expert” workshops as part of the multi-day summit.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Motorcyclist dies, pickup truck driver arrested after fatal Omaha crash
Pedestrian struck, killed in Omaha crash Saturday night
An arson suspect allegedly made his way to the roof of a McDonald's in Blackstone and refused...
Omaha arson suspect allegedly climbs to McDonald’s roof, refuses to come down for hours
Protestors gather in opposition to proposed changes to Iowa child labor laws
Protestors gather in Council Bluffs against proposed changes to child labor laws
Creighton guard Baylor Scheierman (55) reacts to losing to San Diego State after a Elite 8...
Creighton’s historic run ends against SDSU in Elite Eight

Latest News

Police responded to The Covenant Presbyterian School in Nashville in response to a report of a...
LIVE: 3 students, 3 adults, shooter at Tennessee school dead, authorities say
ODESZA coming to CHI Health Center this fall
Kimberly Berry looks at what's left of her home outside Anguilla, Miss., Saturday, March 25,...
Tornado recovery tough in Mississippi, one of poorest states
LIVE: Biden hosts SBA Women’s Business Summit