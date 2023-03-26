Omaha firefighters rescue cat from Sunday morning house fire

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A fire caused heavy damage to a home Sunday morning.

According to the Omaha Fire Department, firefighters were called out to the area of 34th and Erskine Street at 11:12 a.m. Sunday.

Crews arrived, entered the home and found the fire in the basement. The fire was brought under control a short time later. Investigators say the blaze was caused by an electrical event.

One occupant was already outside the home by the time firefighters arrived, but crews did find and rescue a cat that was inside.

The fire damage was estimated at $27,500 to the structure and another $8,500 to its contents.

