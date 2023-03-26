We are Local
‘National Antique Tractor Pull Championship’ roars through Lincoln

A championship contest for tractor pulling took place at the Lancaster County Event Center.(John Grinvalds)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 7:12 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Tractor pull enthusiasts and competitors from all over came to the Lancaster County Event Center to test their metal against massive amounts of weight.

For the last three days, the thunder of old tractor engines echoed through the event center, part of the ‘National Antique Tractor Pull Championship.’

By antique, the contest stipulates it must have been made before 1960 and with all rubber tires. Dozens of tractors, ranging in weight classes from 2,500 all the way up to 8,500 competed.

“I guess everybody has a hobby,” Dale Nelson said. “And some people like fishing and hunting. And we enjoy tractors, so it’s kind of fun. The friendships you meet in these different stages. And then you compete against one another.”

The championship attracted competitors from eleven states, including from Ohio and Michigan.

Winners in each class got a plaque and a small cash prize.

Next year, Lincoln won’t have the championships, but it will have a major tractor pull event leading up to those championships.

