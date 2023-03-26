We are Local
David’s Morning Forecast - Snow moving out, afternoon sunshine

By David Koeller
Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 8:27 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A heavy band of snow develop along the Highway 30 corridor overnight, just north of Omaha and I-80. The band of snow producing some impressive snow totals, with Rising City, NE coming in at 9″ while Fremont, Columbus, Blair, and Little Sioux all saw around 7″. Snow tapered off quickly moving south, with generally 1-3″ of snow around Omaha, and less south of I-80. Any remaining snow will generally wind down between 9 and 10am.

Snow totals this morning(WOWT)

Partly sunny skies should return to the area this afternoon. Temperatures will remain quite chilly for this time of year, with most of the area still in the 30s at the lunch hour. Afternoon sunshine should help us to warm into the low 40s, though where there is deep snow cover, highs may only top out in the upper 30s. With the sunshine and temperatures above freezing, we should at least start the melting process.

Today's Forecast(WOWT)

Partly to mostly cloudy skies return for Monday but temperatures should climb at least into the mid-40s. More sunshine is in the forecast for Tuesday along with slightly warmer conditions, highs should be closer to 50 degrees. By Thursday, we may make a jump into the 60s. However, that will come with a chance for some showers, and possibly even some thunderstorms by Friday.

Temperatures this week(WOWT)

