We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

David’s Evening Forecast - Clear and quiet tonight

By David Koeller
Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 5:47 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Clouds and snow quickly cleared out of the metro late this morning leaving sunny skies for the afternoon. Temperatures stayed chilly, but we did manage to warm into the low 40s. That along with the sunshine swiftly melted most of the snow that fell around Omaha, though the very heavy band of snow that fell just north of downtown will likely take another day or two to melt off, especially where more than 6 inches of snow fell.

Narrow band of heavy snow
Narrow band of heavy snow(WOWT)

Clear skies and quiet conditions will stick with us for the evening, with temperatures in the 40s through sunset. We’ll quickly cool back into the 30s, down to around 32 degrees by 10pm. Overnight will be on the chilly side, with lows in the lower 20s. Where snow is still on the ground, lows in the teens are possible.

Sunday Evening's Forecast
Sunday Evening's Forecast(WOWT)

Monday will bring sunshine in the morning, but clouds will be on the increase throughout the day. Despite the clouds, we should still be able to warm from the 20s in the morning to the mid-40s for the afternoon, with a high around 45 degrees in Omaha. That should continue to melt off whatever snow is left around the region.

Monday's Forecast
Monday's Forecast(WOWT)

Even warmer weather is expected for Tuesday with highs in the lower 50s. However, that is still several degrees below average for this time of year. Clouds on Wednesday will likely keep us around 50 degrees. A surge of more Spring-like air should push in for Thursday, allowing us to make the jump into the 60s! However, the warmer air will also bring a chance for showers on Thursday, with potentially some thunderstorms in the area Thursday night into Friday. Colder air pushes in Friday night, and it’s possible we could see another wintry mix in the region.

Temperatures this week
Temperatures this week(WOWT)

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snow potential tonight
David’s Evening Forecast - Narrow band of heavy snow tonight
This brachiosaurus is just one of the many lifelike dinosaurs roaming the Wildlife Safari Park...
Wildlife Safari Park to open Saturday for 25th season
Cali Heikes
Winside teacher accused of sexual relationship with student to head back to court after breaking bond
Protestors gather in opposition to proposed changes to Iowa child labor laws
Protestors gather in Council Bluffs against proposed changes to child labor laws
Former Nebraska police chief federally charged

Latest News

Clear and quiet tonight
Today's Forecast
David’s Morning Forecast - Snow moving out, afternoon sunshine
Snow moving out, afternoon sunshine
Snow potential tonight
David’s Evening Forecast - Narrow band of heavy snow tonight