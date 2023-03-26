Creighton’s historic run ends against SDSU in Elite Eight

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Bluejays’ historic NCAA Tournament run comes to an end at the hands of the Aztecs, 57-56.

Creighton opened the game on a 17-9 run with every starter scoring in the stretch, Ryan Kalkbrenner connected on 3-5 shots for six points to start the game. After two more buckets in the first half, Kalkbrenner reached double figures for the 21st straight game.

The Bluejays led 33-28 at the half and shot 54%. Coming into this game the Aztecs held opponents to 40%. Behind Kalkbrenner in scoring Scheierman and Ryan Nembhard each had seven first-half points.

San Diego State came out of the half scoring the first six points to take a 34-33 lead. They also cranked up the full-court pressure defense. Creighton countered with an 8-1 run to lead 41-34. In the stretch, Kaluma set up Kalkbrenner with a dunk and Scheierman knocked down three free throws after being fouled following his release on a corner three. Exhaustion then started to show for both teams, making it hard to run an offense. Very intense, every loose ball was a fight. Nemhard left the game with 10:06 to go with what looked like a right wrist injury. Nembhard returned shortly afterward.

A ton of defense down the stretch, at one point late in the second half both teams were shooting less than 21% for the half making for a low-scoring affair. With 0:34 left, Scheierman kisses it off the glass to knot eh game at 56. Two timeouts later, Nembhard gets a hand on Darrion Trammell and is called for the controversial foul. Trammell sinks only one of the free throws to put SDSU up by one, 57-56. With just over one second on the clock, Sheierman heaved the ball to the other end only to go out of bounds off of Kaluma to give the win to the Aztecs.

Creighton finishes their historic season 24-13.

