Top 6 on 6: This week’s most-watched videos - March 24

This week’s most-viewed coverage included a closed-down funeral home and a body found along a road.
By Jacob Comer
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 10:42 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
(WOWT) - Below are WOWT’s most watched videos, most clicked stories, and most engaged social media posts for the week ending Friday, March 24.

WOWT’s Top 6 videos

6. Body part found last week identified as male skull

Douglas County authorities have determined the body part found near 216th and Rainwood Road last week.

Douglas County authorities have determined the body part found near 216th and Rainwood Road last week.

5. Family searches for answers after shuttered funeral home keeps loved one’s ashes and urn from next of kin

79-year-old Billy Lorenz died three months ago. But instead of getting closure, his family had repeatedly gone to Kremer Funeral Home and found it closed.

A family is seeking answers -- and their loved one's remains -- after the funeral home that cremated him is shuttered and won't disclose where his ashes are.

4. West Omaha family worried after alleged drunk driver smashed into their home

The crash investigation allegedly determined the driver had been speeding on 180th Avenue.

A West Omaha family is worried after their home was rammed into by an alleged drunk driver.

3. Crash leaves four hurt, bottlenecks SB JFK

Police say at least three cars were involved in the crash.

A serious crash left four people hurt and at least three vehicles badly damaged on the southbound JFK near L Street Friday night.

2. Two bodies, remains of third found along Rainwood Road have no known connection

Rainwood Road has been the site of two bodies found, along with remains of a third, in just seven months’ time.

Rainwood Road has been the site of two bodies found, along with remains of a third, in just seven months' time.

1. Douglas County Sheriff finds body near 72nd, Rainwood Road

A person walking his dog saw the body roughly 15 feet from the road

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide after a body was found near 72nd and Rainwood Road Monday evening.

WOWT’s Top 6 stories

This week's top stories
1. Body found in ditch in northwest Omaha
2. 34 arrested during St. Patrick’s Day traffic enforcement in Omaha
3. Douglas County Sheriff’s Office IDs body found in northwest Omaha
4. Northeast Nebraska town overrun by stray cats
5. Illegally placed signs advertising auction in Omaha confiscated
6. City of Omaha Celebrates America concert returning this June

WOWT’s Top 6 most engaged posts

6. Baby giraffe at Omaha zoo

5. William Shatner birthday

4. New Dodge Challenger

3. Portland Cracker Barrels closing

2. Dog has 21 puppies in 27 hours

1. Reese Witherspoon birthday

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

