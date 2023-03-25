Omaha residents get checkups at annual free health fair

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Saturday, Omaha residents were able to get a free checkup.

It’s part of the 23rd annual health fair put on by the Black Family Health and Wellness Association.

It was held at Omaha North High. Community members could get blood pressure checked, HIV testing, and cancer screenings, among other services.

Organizers say the free event isn’t just about receiving care, but also teaching people about their health.

“Also you have your educational time that you can find out about resources that are available in the community, and then you can also get your health screenings that you may not be able to get at your physician, or it’s going cost you to get from your physician, that you can get here for free,” said organizer Wayne Houston.

The event was paid for through partnerships and Houston says the health fair will be back next year.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.