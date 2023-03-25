Omaha crews respond to 2 Saturday morning house fires

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Crews were kept busy Saturday responding to two separate house fires.

Fire near 44th and Pratt Street

According to the Omaha Fire Department, crews were first called to the area of 44th and Pratt Street at 9:45 a.m.

Firefighters could see smoke coming from the home when they arrived. The fire was extinguished a short time later.

One resident inside evacuated before firefighters arrived and no injuries were reported, but the fire still caused some damage. Fire investigators estimate the blaze caused $50,000 in damage to the structure, which was valued at $61,700.

Omaha Fire says the incident was caused by combustibles being placed too close to the stove.

Fire near 64th and Sprague Street

Later in the morning, firefighters were called out to 64th and Sprague Street for a fire at a duplex at 11:55 a.m.

Crews could see light smoke showing from the structure when they arrived. The fire was under control roughly 10 minutes later.

Everyone inside got out of the home before firefighters arrived and no injuries were reported. The fire caused an estimated $15,000 in damage to the structure.

Investigators say the fire was caused by an electrical event.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.