Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: From mild to a chance for snow this weekend

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Friday has been a mild day with plenty of sun... from here the clouds build through the night with chances for showers coming with them. Best chances for hit or miss showers Friday night stay S of the Metro but we cannot rule one out after 8 PM. We’ll see a slight chance between 6-8AM Saturday before clearing into the afternoon.

Highs will warm to the low to mid 50s Saturday, 55 in Omaha, under clearing skies. Through the evening clouds return with increasing rain chances from the S. The Metro sees better chances after 8PM. Showers may come with a few rumbles of thunder.

Rain chances (wowt)

Overnight we’ll cool down and see a change to a mix and then snow. Along a narrow band we’ll see the potential for up to 3″ of accumulation. The metro is likely just outside of that with up to 1″ overnight. This heads out fairly early Sunday AM... it’ll be a much cooler day to in the low 40s.

Snow chances (wowt)

Snow potential (wowt)

We’ll dry out after another round of showers Monday night with a gradual warming trend into the middle of next work week. Another system is here Thursday and Friday of next week.

10 day forecast (wowt)

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.