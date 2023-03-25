David’s Morning Forecast - Mild afternoon, snow chance tonight

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A few spotty showers early this morning will move out by sunrise, leaving partly to mostly cloudy skies and cool conditions to start the day. Temperatures in the mid-30s should warm quickly into the 40s as clouds thin through mid-morning. More sunshine is expected by this afternoon along with a light northerly breeze. We should see some nice weather to get outside today, with temperatures pushing into the mid-50s by this afternoon. Highs around the metro should top out between 55 and 57 degrees, very close to where we should be for this time of year. Dry weather will stick with us as well through early evening.

Today's Forecast (WOWT)

Despite the warm weather today, winter will try to make a bit of a comeback tonight. A compact storm system will push into eastern Nebraska by late this evening, kicking off showers and potentially even some thunderstorms along and south of I-80 by 10pm. The narrow band of rain will continue to push east along the I-80 corridor into Iowa by Midnight. At the same time, colder conditions will lead to a transition from rain to snow. Pockets of intense snowfall are possible within a narrow band, potentially leading to up to 3 inches of snow accumulation. However, that band may only be 10 to 20 miles wide, making placing it difficult. Outside of that band, little to no snow is expected. A few miles difference will mean the potentially for anything ranging from several inches of snow to just plain rain. Stay updated throughout the day as we track this system into the area.

Snow potential tonight (WOWT)

Any rain or snow should be out of the area by 6am Sunday, though clouds will linger through the morning hours. It will be a colder start with temperatures near 30 degrees, but dry conditions should win out for the day. Clouds thin some with partly sunny conditions by the afternoon, though it will be a chillier day with highs likely only topping out in the low to mid-30s.

Temperatures the next 5 days (WOWT)

Partly sunny skies return for the start of next week, though temperatures likely remain below average. Highs on Monday and Tuesday only reach the upper 40s, but we return to the 50s by Wednesday. More active weather is possible by Thursday and Friday with rain chances returning, and possibly some thunderstorms as temperatures try to warm closer to 60 degrees.

