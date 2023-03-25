David’s Evening Forecast - Narrow band of heavy snow tonight

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Clouds this morning gave way to plenty of sunshine and mild weather this afternoon. Temperatures warmed into the middle 50s, very close to average for this time of year. Quiet and mild weather will stick with us this evening, you should be fine for any Saturday evening plans. However, big changes are on the way tonight.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for areas along and either side of the I-80 corridor from central Nebraska into central Iowa, including the Lincoln and Omaha areas. A narrow band of 1 to 4 inches of snow is possible in this zone, with snow generally developing after Midnight.

Rain should begin to push into the area after 9pm from the south and west, overspreading the metro between 10pm and Midnight. That rain begins to change over to snow between Midnight and 2am. Heavy bursts of snow are likely as this band develops, with the potential for some thundersnow in spots. This will lead to snow overcoming warm ground temperatures and initially melting allowing for at least some snow accumulation. Slushy to snow covered roads are possible from 4 to 8am Sunday morning.

Snow should move out by 8am, leaving behind cloudy skies and chilly weather. Highs likely only reach the upper 30s to around 40 where snow is on the ground, and low to mid-40s where there is no snow. A steady north breeze around 10mph will make it feel like it is in the low to mid-30s all day long.

A warming trend will take shape for the start of next week. Temperatures push back into the mid-40s on Monday, and upper 40s by Tuesday. We could be near 60 degrees by Thursday, but that may come with a chance for showers or thunderstorms to end the week.

