Wildlife Safari Park to open Saturday for 25th season

This brachiosaurus is just one of the many lifelike dinosaurs roaming the Wildlife Safari Park...
This brachiosaurus is just one of the many lifelike dinosaurs roaming the Wildlife Safari Park as part of its Jurassic Adventure.(Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 8:36 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha metro mainstay for family fun will kick off its season this Saturday.

The Lee G. Simmons Wildlife Safari Park will begin its 25th year this weekend. The park will be open for visitors from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily through October. Four miles of drive-through viewing of North American wildlife are accompanied by two miles of hiking trails.

Saturday, March 25 is the final day of the Henry Doorly Zoo’s week-long celebration of being rated the number-one zoo in the country by USA Today readers. To celebrate and thank the community, the park is offering free admission to kids under age 12 all day.

New this year, Jurassic Adventure will include some of the world’s most lifelike robotic dinosaurs roaming the park. Visitors will also be able to dig for fossils and can follow a guide map with plenty of things to learn, see and do at the park. The special exhibition runs from May 5 to October 1 and is included with park admission.

