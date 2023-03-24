We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Two dead, three hospitalized in Hastings crash

Burlington Avenue was closed for several hours while authorities investigated a two-vehicle collision
By Danielle Shenk
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 8:08 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - A crash in Hastings involving a pickup and a car killed two people and sent three others to the hospital on Thursday.

According to Hastings Police, a full-size pickup collided with the rear-end of a small car while traveling north on N Burlington Avenue, which pushed the car onto the terrace where it collided with other objects.

The pickup came to a stop near the First Presbyterian Church and sustained front-end damage.

Burlington Avenue was closed for several hours while authorities investigated a two-vehicle...
Burlington Avenue was closed for several hours while authorities investigated a two-vehicle collision(KSNB)

Police say the pickup driver was transported to the hospital for medical treatment.

The small car had four occupants, two of which were transported to the hospital for medical treatment, and two that were pronounced dead at the scene, according to HPD. The deceased have been identified as 61-year-old Natividad Zuniga and 45-year-old Graciano Nava Zuniga, both of Grand Island.

They say the Nebraska State Patrol is conducting a full reconstruction investigation to determine the cause of the crash. Drugs and alcohol are not believed to be a factor.

The accident caused a power outage between 6th and 7th Streets on Burlington Avenue Thursday evening, according to Hastings Public Information Manager Tony Herman.

He says the outage began at 6:38 p.m. and ended at 8:44 p.m. which impacted 26 to 50 customers in the area. Five personnel were dispatched to address the outage.

Burlington Avenue opened to traffic just before 10 p.m.

UPDATE: Burlington Ave is now open, please resume regular traffic. We have a major accident in the 500-700 block of...

Posted by Hastings Police Department - Nebraska on Thursday, March 23, 2023

Copyright 2023 KSNB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Burt County town of Lyons is being overrun by a population problem. Not people -- but stray...
Northeast Nebraska town overrun by stray cats
(MGN)
Federal grand jury in Nebraska lists 16 indictments
Cracker Barrel permanently closes remaining Portland metro area restaurants.
Cracker Barrel closing all Portland-area restaurants
Police are looking for a Kearney man who was reported missing earlier this week. He owns a 1996...
Authorities looking for car tied to homicide of Kearney man found dead in Omaha
An Omaha man is facing a felony charge of animal neglect after the Nebraska Humane Society was...
Omaha man charged with felony neglect after asking animal control to euthanize his dog

Latest News

Weekly BBB tips from Anchor Jacqueline Fernandez this week focused on ChatGPT.
FULL VIDEO: BBB tips on using ChatGPT
BBB Tips on protecting yourself when using ChatGPT
Rusty's Midday Update
The newest male African elephant calf at Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium was born in...
Meet Mopani, the Omaha zoo’s newest baby elephant
FILE - Cooling towers release heat generated by boiling water reactors at Xcel Energy's Nuclear...
Radioactive water leaks at Minnesota nuclear plant for 2nd time