Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Nice Friday before a colder weekend with snow potential

By Rusty Lord
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 5:04 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It’s a chilly morning in the 20s with clear skies but thankfully we’ll get a chance to warm a bit more than yesterday. Even with a few more clouds moving in this afternoon, we’ll be able to warm into the mid 50s. Light wind should make it very enjoyable.

Friday Forecast
Friday Forecast(WOWT)

Overnight we could see a few light showers move through that linger into the morning of Saturday. Warming could be a bit more of a struggle Saturday but I still like us sneaking into the lower 50s with a few more clouds.

Saturday Forecast
Saturday Forecast(WOWT)

Saturday night into Sunday morning is the wild card in the forecast. A very small and quick moving system will bring the threat of rain and wet snow to the area overnight. It will likely be cold enough that some snow accumulation is possible. As of Friday morning I say that the best bet for some adding up would be south of I-80 but this has been wiggling north & south quite a bit on models recently. You’ll want to pay attention to this as it could easily leave a coating for you as you wake up Sunday morning. It will melt off rather quickly though with highs likely to reach the 40s Sunday afternoon.

Otherwise it will be a rain and melting snow combo for the rest of us with little to no impact.

Sun AM Snow
Sun AM Snow(WOWT)
3 Day Forecast
3 Day Forecast(WOWT)

