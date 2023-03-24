We are Local
One person killed in overnight house fire in Greenwood

Smoke pours out of a home on the east side of Greenwood during a fire late Thursday night.
Smoke pours out of a home on the east side of Greenwood during a fire late Thursday night.
By Ryan Swanigan
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 1:50 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - An investigation is underway to determine the cause of a deadly house fire overnight in Greenwood.

The flames broke out just before 11 p.m. Thursday night at a house on the east side of the town near 3rd and Pleasant Streets. Greenwood Fire Chief Mark Sobota said one person was killed during the fire, but their identity is unknown right now.

Volunteer firefighters from four different agencies were called in to fight the fire.

Chief Sobota said that crews were having a tough time working to get the fire under control, but eventually did gain the upper hand.

Volunteers from Greenwood were joined by other firefighters from Ashland, Murdock and Waverly. Cass County Emergency Management was also at the scene, as well as the Cass County Sheriff’s Office.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office and CCSO are both investigating the fire, including the cause and the amount of damage done. Chief Sobota adds that both agencies are working to determine what lead to the fatality.

Firefighters battle a house fire on the east side of Greenwood late Thursday night.
Firefighters battle a house fire on the east side of Greenwood late Thursday night.
Firefighters battle a house fire on the east side of Greenwood late Thursday night.
Firefighters battle a house fire on the east side of Greenwood late Thursday night.

Stick with 10/11 NOW for updates on this developing story.

