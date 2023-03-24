Omaha landscapers hopeful for warmer weather to jumpstart business

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) – For smaller landscaping companies, the warmer weather in March is a welcome sight.

Many of those companies plow snow in the winter and rely on that revenue to get them through the season. In many cases, that money allows them to buy new equipment.

You could say the snow plowing season has been a dud this year.

Crews were spotted this week fertilizing in Papillion, laying down mulch in Aksarben Village and spreading seed in west Omaha. Landscapers are eager to get going because of the lack of work over the winter months.

“It’s very difficult. We have 12 employees that rely on snow removal and so when it is not snowing these guys are just sitting around taking unemployment,” said Jason Millard, owner of Lawn Masters.

Millard says the seasonal change is beneficial after a winter of waiting and struggling.

“I think we’re down forty percent. I think last year was eighty percent in revenue so with our customers we have to send out a pre-payment Spring flyer to get things going earlier.”

6 News Senior Chief Meteorologist Rusty Lord provided this information: For this past winter, Omaha received 12.4 inches of snow which is similar to the year before. The average or normal amount is 25.5 inches.

Rusty Lord points out that we still could see more snow in Omaha, including this weekend. However small businesses are not waiting for what might happen.

Instead, it’s full speed ahead with landscaping and it won’t be long before they get the mowers out and start cutting.

