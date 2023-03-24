We are Local
Meet the Omaha zoo’s newest baby elephant

Henry Doorly officials also announced another elephant calf — their fifth — expected in 2024
The newest male African elephant calf at Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium was born in...
The newest male African elephant calf at Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium was born in early March 2023.(Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium)
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 10:19 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The elephant born at Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium earlier this month has received his name.

Zoo officials announced Friday that the newest elephant arrival has been named Mopane. Born March 2, he is the third African elephant calf birthed at the zoo, joining siblings Eugenia and Sonny, who were both born in January 2022.

The zoo sometimes offers donors the opportunity to name the animals, sometimes they have a public contest, and sometimes they allow the keepers of the animals. The third option was used in this case, zoo officials said, with Henry Doorly’s elephant manager narrowing 11 submitted names to four before staff voted to determine the name.

Henry Doorly officials also announced Friday that they are expecting a fifth baby elephant in the first part of 2024: Omma, the herd matriarch’s daughter, is pregnant with a calf due to arrive in late February or early March of next year. The zoo’s fourth African elephant calf is due to arrive later this year; Jayei’s pregnancy was announced last July.

Mopane instantly bonded with his mother, Lolly. She had a herd birth, so other elephants were with her when Mopane was born, zoo officials said. The public can see him with the rest of the herd, but there are times when mother and baby choose to be off on their own.

“She’s a very attentive first-time mom,” officials said, noting that she’s the zoo’s least-dominate elephant, so they’ve been working on easing introductions and allowing for quiet time for mother and baby to continue bonding.

Mopane was 222 pounds about five days after he was born, and recently weighed in about three weeks later at 243 pounds — a bit heavier than his older brother was at his age. His siblings are about a year older than Mopane; sister Eugenia is now around 800 pounds right now, and brother Sonny is just over 900 pounds.

“He’s doing extremely well. He’s growing extremely fast.”

Zoo officials said Mopane interacts well with his little brother, Sonny, and loves to play in the water when he has the chance and with the balls and other items staff have available for him to interact with.

“He is a baby, so we’re making sure that he’s interacting with his environment,” zoo officials said, noting that elm branches are his favorite toy at the moment.

Henry Doorly zoo officials noted that there has been a baby boom of elephants in captivity. He said there are 165 African elephants in zoos right now. In 2022, five were born — two of them at the Omaha zoo. In 2023, there have been 12 elephant pregnancies so far, including Mopane, Jayei’s baby, and the fifth calf Henry Doorly officials announced on Friday.

Our team is LIVE in the Elephant Family Quarters this morning to share some exciting news about our male calf and the herd! Update: Lolly’s calf has been named Mopani by his caretakers. Omma is also expecting a calf of her own February 2024. Pictures coming soon!

Posted by Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium on Friday, March 24, 2023
RELATED: Omaha zoo welcomes baby giraffe

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

